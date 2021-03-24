Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 10,171 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

