American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

