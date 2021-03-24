Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 2,618 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

