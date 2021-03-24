Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 252.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3,175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,885.78 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

