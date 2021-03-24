Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,897 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

