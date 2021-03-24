Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.