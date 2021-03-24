1,080 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

TEAM opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $126.54 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

