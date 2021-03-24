First Foundation Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde by 647,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 297,954 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

