First Foundation Advisors Sells 416 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

