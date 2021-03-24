First Foundation Advisors Makes New $268,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $354.42 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.16 and a 200 day moving average of $329.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

