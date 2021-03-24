Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

