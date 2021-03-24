Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.18 ($124.92).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €83.18 ($97.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.66. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.