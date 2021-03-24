RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €530.00 ($623.53) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €658.50 ($774.71) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €747.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €715.27.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

