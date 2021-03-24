Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of STLD opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

