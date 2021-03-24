NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €39.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.20 ($48.47).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €39.88 ($46.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.89. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.59.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

