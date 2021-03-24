NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €39.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.20 ($48.47).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €39.88 ($46.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.89. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.59.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

