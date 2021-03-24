Roth Capital Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $7.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.