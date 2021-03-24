Roth Capital Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $7.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.
CPRX stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
