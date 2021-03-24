Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

