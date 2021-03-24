New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.
New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
NFE stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.72.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.