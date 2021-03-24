New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.