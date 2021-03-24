2,977 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $208.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average is $194.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.12.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.