Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 25,119 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

