Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $734,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,491,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Insulet stock opened at $277.05 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 629.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

