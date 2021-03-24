Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 537.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

