World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

