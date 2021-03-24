Geodrill Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold 116,400 shares of company stock worth $225,289 over the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

