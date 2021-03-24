Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

