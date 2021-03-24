Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCS stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

