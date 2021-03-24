Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of INTZ opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $735,991 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

