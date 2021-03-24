Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $361.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), with a volume of 294905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.05. The company has a market capitalization of £718.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.68.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

