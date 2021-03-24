ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 73,179 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 290.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Celsius worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 683.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

