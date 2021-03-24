ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 85,942 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1,046.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,942 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

