14,893 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

