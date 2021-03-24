CoinDeal Token Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $282.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00615405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00067373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023810 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

