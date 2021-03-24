NuBits Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One NuBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $10,620.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.