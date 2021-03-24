Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

