BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

