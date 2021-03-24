Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

