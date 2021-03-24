Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

