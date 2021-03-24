Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
