Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

