ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24).

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.