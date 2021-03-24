ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Tronox worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tronox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

