Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,652,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

