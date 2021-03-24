ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 34,020 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1,073.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

