Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

