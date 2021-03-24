ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,586.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $117.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

