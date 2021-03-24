Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of MSCI worth $170,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $420.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.72. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.18 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

