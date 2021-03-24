Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

