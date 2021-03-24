Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

