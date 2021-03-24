ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,709,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.99. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $115.15.

