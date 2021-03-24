Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

