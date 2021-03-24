Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

